Marshfield Clinic Health System to end required masking starting April 17

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System will no longer require patients and staff to wear masks under most circumstances beginning Monday, April 17.

“Patient, visitor and employee safety is our number one priority for those entering and working in our facilities, and every COVID-19 guideline we put in place during the pandemic was for their protection,” said Dr. Samantha Klebe, chief medical officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Given the current trends showing lower rates in hospitalizations and community transmission, we believe we’re in a position to adjust some of those guidelines while maintaining a high level of safety and precaution”

The Health System continually monitors state and regional COVID-19 trends, including rates of hospitalizations and community transmission, to determine if policies can be adjusted. In mid-March, the Health System lifted all visitor restrictions and removed COVID-19 testing requirements on hospital admissions and preoperative surgical cases.

Departments that serve immunocompromised or specialty patients will return to pre-COVID policy and procedures for masking. Departments and medical procedures that wear masks as part of its normal practice, such as during surgeries, will continue to do so. Masks are encouraged for patients with symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 infection, a COVID-19 exposure or other infectious respiratory illnesses.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced it is planning for the federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 to expire May 11.

