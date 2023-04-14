News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Athens man accused of cutting brakes lines 3x on alleged victim’s vehicles

David Genrich
David Genrich(Lincoln County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for a 22-year-old man accused of cutting the brake lines to a man’s vehicle three different times.

David Genrich, of Athens, is charged with three counts of attempted homicide, three counts of attempted first-degree recklessly endangering safety and three counts of criminal damage to property.

Investigators said it happened on March 27, March 31 and April 4. According to court documents, after the second incident, the victim set up a surveillance camera.

Officers made contact with Genrich the following day. Court documents state he admitted to cutting the brake lines. Investigators said Genrich wanted to date the victim’s girlfriend.

A clerical court appearance is scheduled for April 24.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothschild condo is total loss following early morning fire
Rothschild condominium total loss following fire, cause under investigation
Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case
Spring Flooding
Local waterways beginning to flood, impacting local businesses
Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
Area fire departments head to Fort McCoy to assist in massive wildfire
The chalk drawings were found Thursday morning around downtown Wausau
Schaefer Sisters and Janke Book Store co-owner clean up anti-Semitic mess

Latest News

The other 7 units in the complex on Whitespire Road were saved
No injuries reported after fire destroys Rothschild condo
(FILE) Antigo Easter Egg hunt 2022
Antigo Easter Egg Hunt to be held Saturday, April 15
Mind Trekkers
Free STEM event to be held Saturday at NTC in Wausau
STEM event happening Saturday at NTC in Wausau
NTC Wausau to host STEM event for kids on April 15