Athens man accused of cutting brakes lines 3x on alleged victim’s vehicles

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for a 22-year-old man accused of cutting the brake lines to a man’s vehicle three different times.

David Genrich, of Athens, is charged with three counts of attempted homicide, three counts of attempted first-degree recklessly endangering safety and three counts of criminal damage to property.

Investigators said it happened on March 27, March 31 and April 4. According to court documents, after the second incident, the victim set up a surveillance camera.

Officers made contact with Genrich the following day. Court documents state he admitted to cutting the brake lines. Investigators said Genrich wanted to date the victim’s girlfriend.

A clerical court appearance is scheduled for April 24.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.