HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. Everest picks up wins in three sports, Athens baseball tops Newman

By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest baseball, softball and girls soccer all picked up wins action, while Athens baseball beat Newman in Thursday action.

D.C. Everest baseball was trying to bounce back from an 11-0 loss to SPASH on Tuesday. After the Panthers took a 1-0 lead early in the game, the two sides traded scoreless frames until the fifth inning. D.C. Everest ended up on top, 5-3.

Their softball team hosted Wausau East and took advantage of a few fielding miscues for an 11-1 mercy rule victory.

In soccer, Everest trailed SPASH 1-0 until the 39th minute. Ellia Roble fed a pass to Olivia Goertz who knocked it home for a goal to tie it at 1-1 at halftime. In the 72nd minute, Grace Sandquist ripped a ball past the Panther keeper for the 2-1 lead and the eventual win.

Athens baseball knocked off Newman. The Blue Jays plated two runners in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Nick Pittman and Ty Johnson. They would race to an 8-2 win.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

