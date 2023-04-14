Free STEM event to be held Saturday at NTC in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Can you skewer a balloon without popping it? Have you been inside a bubble? Play a piano with bananas for keys?

Kids will have the opportunity Saturday, April 15 at North Central Technical College in Wausau. The event is free to attend.

The STEM roadshow is hosted at NTC and run by volunteers and the Michigan Tech Mind Trekkers team, which consists of undergrad and graduate students. Mind Trekkers will guide those who attend through fun, hands-on experiments. Let the Michigan Tech Mind Trekkers be your guide as you explore the excitement of STEM.

The event is from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. NTC is located at 1000 W. Campus Dr. in Wausau.

