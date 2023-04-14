News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Free STEM event to be held Saturday at NTC in Wausau

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Can you skewer a balloon without popping it? Have you been inside a bubble? Play a piano with bananas for keys?

Kids will have the opportunity Saturday, April 15 at North Central Technical College in Wausau. The event is free to attend.

The STEM roadshow is hosted at NTC and run by volunteers and the Michigan Tech Mind Trekkers team, which consists of undergrad and graduate students. Mind Trekkers will guide those who attend through fun, hands-on experiments. Let the Michigan Tech Mind Trekkers be your guide as you explore the excitement of STEM.

The event is from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. NTC is located at 1000 W. Campus Dr. in Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case
Spring Flooding
Local waterways beginning to flood, impacting local businesses
The Arcadia Fire, near Fort McCoy, had burned approximately 2,800 acres as of Thursday, April...
Wildfire spurs evacuation near Fort McCoy
Jackson County wildfire grows to 2,800-acres, 48% contained
Record High Temps
First Alert Weather Day: Slightly cooler on Friday

Latest News

(FILE) Antigo Easter Egg hunt 2022
Antigo Easter Egg Hunt to be held Saturday, April 15
STEM event happening Saturday at NTC in Wausau
NTC Wausau to host STEM event for kids on April 15
Sunrise 7 anchor Tony Langfellow is getting married!
Tony Langfellow is getting married!
Sun along with a few clouds, breezy & continued warm. Showers & storms return Saturday, and...
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast