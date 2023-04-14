First Alert Weather: From summer-like heat and storms to winter chill with snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Are you ready for another round of weather whiplash? In the next couple of days, conditions will go from feeling like early summer in North Central Wisconsin to early spring. Very high to extreme fire danger remains a concern on Friday across Central Wisconsin with a warm, breezy day. Clouds build in for Saturday with scattered showers and storms. Wet weather on Sunday will go from rain to a mix, then wet snow Sunday night into Monday morning. The potential exists for some snowfall accumulation by Monday morning in parts of the region.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from late morning to early Friday evening for the southern parts of the area.

Sunshine mixed with a few afternoon clouds on Friday, a bit breezy, and continued warm for mid-April. Highs on Friday are in the upper 70s in the north to the low to mid 80s in Central Wisconsin. Becoming mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend features more clouds with an increased risk of showers and scattered storms from Saturday afternoon to evening. Although severe storms are not expected, any stronger storms will produce downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Highs Saturday in the low to mid 70s. Periods of rain Saturday night and on Sunday. Turning much cooler on Sunday with a midnight high in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures at daybreak are in the upper 40s to around 50, dropping back during the day into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Rain will mix with and change to wet snow across much of the area Sunday night, with wet snow lasting into the morning hours on Monday. The potential exists for accumulations of 4 or more inches in parts of the area by Monday morning. We are closely monitoring this to see if a First Alert Weather Day wil be needed Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow showers will wind down Monday during the mid to late morning, then mostly cloudy, blustery & chilly. Highs in the low 40s.

Partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with afternoon showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Times of showers Wednesday night, then periods of rain possible Thursday. Highs in the low 50s. Considerable cloudiness next Friday with highs in the upper 40s.

