Downtown Wausau construction to begin with message ‘Take it Slow, but Still Go’

By Sean White
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning April 17, construction crews will begin removing the concrete slab, left in place to prevent soil erosion and dust pollution, securing the Foundry on 3rd site, a five-story building with urban apartments, parking, and retail spaces.

There will be lots of excitement in downtown Wausau this season with Concerts on the Square, Dining on the Street, 400 Block events, and much more. Don’t let the construction deter you from having any fun. Streets and businesses will remain open as construction work is contained within the fenced area.

Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. will inform the public of any detours and delays around the development zone. “Thanks to tremendous community support, Downtown Wausau is shaping up to be one of the best places to live, work and play in the state,” said Dave Eckmann, WOZ president.

“You can expect to see more truck traffic downtown around 5th, Washington, and Scott Streets,” said Tom Radenz, vice president and senior consultant of REI. “Crews will remove the concrete and haul it out to be crushed and repurposed for future roads.”

Radenz said the removal process could take up to two weeks, depending on the weather. After that, crews will prepare the site for building excavation which is currently scheduled for June 1. “There’s a small delay between excavation and construction because contractors had to align their schedules,” said Radenz.

Sign up for regular emails at downtownrefresh.com and for more information, email info@downtownrefresh.com.

