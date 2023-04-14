Cleveland Browns owners now co-owners of Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks are under new ownership. Dee and Jimmy Haslam will purchase Marc Lasry’s 25% stake in the team for a reported $875 million. The NBA Board of Governors gave its approval, The Bucks announced Thursday.

The Haslams will own the team with Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan. Together, Edens, Dinan and Haslam Sports Group will control the Bucks; their home arena Fiserv Forum and team training center; the Bucks’ G League affiliate in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd; the Bucks’ 2K League affiliate, Bucks Gaming; and the Froedert & Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center.

The Haslams founded Haslam Sports Group in 2020 with Whitney and JW Johnson. Haslam Sports Group owns the Cleveland Browns and has operating rights to Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in Thursday’s written announcement. “We are equally honored and excited for the opportunity to invest in the Milwaukee Bucks and join the Edens and Dinan families as partners... This ownership group has created a championship organization both on and off the court, a standard that is rare in sports, and we highly respect the team they have built. We have tremendous appreciation for the impressive history of basketball in Milwaukee and the passionate and loyal fan base. We appreciate the power of sports and its unique ability to bring people together and make a positive difference in our communities.”

Edens and Lasry purchased the team from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl for about $550 million in 2014 and pledged to keep the team in Milwaukee.

Edens will replace Lasry as governor of the Bucks for the next 5 years.

Edens wrote in the team’s statement, “The Bucks have a special bond with the people of Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin, and we’re looking forward to working closely with Dee and Jimmy to further build upon our team’s success, both on and off the court. Their professional sports experience and profound engagement and desire to positively impact communities will provide important contributions to our franchise’s long-term success.”

The Haslams’ reported purchase price would put the value of the Milwaukee Bucks franchise at $3.5 billion.

