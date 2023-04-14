Area fire departments head to Fort McCoy to assist in massive wildfire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill and Stevens Point Fire Departments are stepping up to help out crews already down near Fort McCoy battling the intense wildfire now spanning nearly 3,000 acres.

A firefighter has to always be ready for that call, no matter where it may be. Crews from central Wisconsin left early this afternoon to assist in firefighting efforts in Jackson and Monroe counties.

“We’ve been requested through Mavis and through the northeast region to assist with a wildland fire,” said Stevens Point Fire Chief JB Moody.

“Southern parts of the state are in extreme red flag warning portions,” added Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug.

Merrill is sending four first responders, while five are coming from Stevens Point. Both fire chiefs agree that its an honor, along with it being their duty, to help the people there at this critical time.

“It’s the brotherhood and sisterhood of what firefighting is. Neighbors helping neighbors, and were just glad to be able to go down there and help out,” said Chief Klug.

“We’re just using our training and other methods we created muscle memory over to be able to fight these fires in the future,” said Chief Moody.

