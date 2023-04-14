News and First Alert Weather App
Antigo Easter Egg Hunt to be held Saturday, April 15

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual City Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 15 from 10-10:30 a.m. at City Park.

The egg hunt was scheduled to be held on April 8, but was postponed after the city received several inches of snow the night before.

There will be 4,000 eggs. Pictures with the bunny start at 9:15 a.m. Parents will need to bring their own cameras. The park is located at 200 Aurora Street. City Park East and West are divided into different age divisions (crawlers & new walkers, 3-5, and 6-8).

