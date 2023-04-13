Wildfire spurs evacuation near Fort McCoy

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) – The Arcadia Fire has forced the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to begin evacuating people who are on the northeast side of Fort McCoy.

Late Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office shared an image of an evacuation zone on its Facebook page and asked everyone within the delineated section to leave the area.

The affected zone follows a line that runs parallel to and just north of Arcadia Ave. down past Blueberry Road before turning back northwest toward Fort McCoy. A portion of the military installation is covered under the evacuation zone as well, according to the map.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office is asking everyone within the delineated area to evacuate. (Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)

As of Thursday morning, the Arcadia Fire had burned through nearly 3,000 acres of jack pine and oak forest land in and around Fort McCoy.

In an update, a Dept. of Natural Resources spokesperson said around 7 a.m. that firefighters had contained about half of the wildfire, but he cautioned that the day was only going to get warmer and the winds stronger.

Multiple local and regional agencies have joined Army emergency responders in battling the flames, and a third Blackhawk helicopter is flying in to help the other two that spent the previous day dumping water on the two fires that make up the Black River Complex, the Arcadia Fire and the Jack Pine Fire near Necedah.

