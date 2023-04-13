News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon

Video shows a goose flapping its wings as it runs along the historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners. (Source: Jack Dolan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News/TMX) – Half-marathon runners in Missouri were joined by an unlikely participant over the weekend.

A goose was spotted trotting alongside runners in the Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City on Saturday.

A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners.

At first, the goose seems to keep up, but then it tries to race ahead of them.

This year’s first-place finisher was Josh Baden, with a time of 1:10:22.4, organizers said.

The Rock the Parkway half-marathon benefited Children’s Mercy, a nonprofit pediatric hospital in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Wisconsin River on April 10, 2023
Evacuation order in effect for areas along Wisconsin River in Wausau, Police Chief said there is concern for city’s unhoused population
Several department respond to brush fire on April 12 near Plover
Crews get Plover brush fire under control in 2 hours
Red Flag warning in effect for most of Wisconsin on April 12
Red Flag fire danger warning issued for much of Wisconsin, Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency
vehicle fire in I-39
I-39 southbound lanes back open after vehicle fire near highway DB
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

Latest News

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside the Fox News studios in New...
Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News
Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023....
Major Indiana plastics fire nearly out but residents worry
Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban, DeSantis supports
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Romance novel model gets prison for Jan. 6 attack on police