Students at Maple Grove Charter School tap in to a sweet tradition

HAMBURG, Wis. (WSAW) - Maple Grove Charter School is hosting its annual pancake breakfast this Sunday, April 16 at the Hamburg Town Hall and everyone is invited.

The event will take place from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Children four and under are free.

The delicious syrup on hand is all thanks to the hard work of K-5 graders at Maple Grove Charter School. Students have been collecting sap and making syrup there for generations.

It has a rich tradition in the school district, but this season they are doing something a little different. It’s their first year using their brand-new pipeline system. They received money from an agriculture grant to make it happen and now all 92 students can participate in the process. The pipeline system is hooked up to 450 trees and it vacuums the sap out of them when the weather is just right.

They also use a secondary system, the old-fashioned way. Each student taps two trees and attaches a bag to them. ‘Gravity flow’ then allows the tree to drip naturally. However, it takes more work because they have to regularly collect from 184 bags.

The work began around a month ago when the students first tapped the trees and have been monitoring them ever since.

“It was full of snow and really hard to walk through,” said Lillian Strand, a third-grade student at Maple Grove Charter School.

“It’s kinda a little hard doing the sap because it gets a little heavy sometimes when you have a lot in your bag,” added Autumn Neske a student at Maple Grove Charter School.

The process also requires a lot of brain power, like putting their math skills to the test.

“We count the sap because we need to measure like just how many gallons,” said Max Constanciene, a third-grade student at Maple Grove Charter School.

“There’s this rule called the ‘Jones Rule’ where you take 86, divided by that sugar content, and that will convert how much sap is needed for the syrup you’ll produce,” said Jessica Barrick, a third-grade teacher at the school. She said her students love to get outside and learn in nature.

Another lesson from the project is what the term brix means. The amount of brix is the sugar content each tree produces. Most students get two-to-three brix out of each tree, but Strand said her tree is special. “This is my sap from my tree. Before, I’m not sure if it still is now, but before it was 6 bricks,” she said.

This means it requires less sap to make more delicious syrup.

The universal favorite part of the process — “Eating the maple syrup!” said Constanciene.

Once all the syrup is made, fifth graders present a marketing project. They make labels for the jars to be sold for a fundraiser. The money goes to maintaining the equipment so students can continue this tradition year after year.

