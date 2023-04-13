News and First Alert Weather App
Schaefer Sisters and Janke Book Store co-owner clean up anti-Semitic mess

The chalk drawings were found Thursday morning around downtown Wausau
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a story of good and evil. Vandals drew antisemitic pictures on the 400 Block of Wausau. Thankfully, three sisters came together to erase the hate before many could see.

The 400 Block of downtown Wausau is as clean as ever thanks to the help of the Schaefer Sister and co-owner of Janke Book Store. When Jane Janke Johnson went to work on Thursday morning, she noticed something was different about the 400-block.

“I noticed the graffiti right away. I wasn’t sure what it said,” said Jane Janke Johnson, co-owner of Janke Book Store.

Multiple antisemitic pictures were drawn in chalk on the stage and sidewalk of downtown Wausau. ”It’s definitely a hate crime, antisemitism. I didn’t recognize it at first,” said Johnson.

So Johnson decided to erase the hate herself until come unexpected help arrived.

“We first noticed it when we got here and we were waiting for the theater to open for our field trip,” said Lily Schaefer, one of three good samaritans.

The Schaefer Sisters were supposed to go to a show at the Grand Theater, but at the last minute, it got canceled.

”Well we were here. We had nothing to do and I love helping people,” said Lily Schaefer. “When we saw somebody cleaning it up on the other walls we wanted to help,” said Thea Schaefer, another Schaefer sister. “We offered to help her clean it up.”

So the Schaefer Sisters joined Johnson to help clean up the antisemitic mess.

”Jane was already there with buckets of water and she had three or four buckets of water so the girls right away wanted to help with that,” said Jessica Shaefer, the mother of the Schaefer Sisters. “And we got to scrubbing and cleaning up.”

“We brought the buckets over and then splashed it on the middle of the, splashed it all over, and then we started scrubbing,” said Hazel Schaefer, another sister.

Their mom couldn’t have been prouder. “Putting your community and nation before your own wants and desires to make it a better place for everyone to live,” said Jessica Schaefer.

“Cause it’s important to help our community and when we can help out we should,” said Thea Schaefer.

Luckily, it only took the girls a couple of minutes to clean up, along with the help of the Wausau Police Department. The Schaefer Sisters scored a free book from Janke Book Store because of their willingness to help.

