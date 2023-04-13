Local waterways beginning to flood, impacting local businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Besides some of the larger snow piles, much of the snow from the winter has melted away. With that though, many parts of central Wisconsin are now under a flood watch or warning as all that water attempts to flow into our waterways.

The water in Rib River is now flowing over the banks and is threatening businesses like Trails End Bar which sits right on the banks of the river.

Owner of Trails End Bar Mark Brummond said seeing their lot flooded is nothing new, but having the experience of fighting the elements before prepares them for if the water becomes a bigger issue.

“We take every precaution we can to get everything we can off the floor to make sure there are no consumables, nothing close to the floor where anything is going to get damaged or ruined,” said Brummond.

Water began to flow into the parking lot on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop people from still parking their cars in the lot. Brummond was glad their business wasn’t impacted.

“We tried sandbagging in the past, it really did make a difference for us if something came in the bar it’s coming into the bar,” added Brummond.

Only twice in the last eight years under Brummond’s watch has water entered the bar.

Thankfully, it didn’t reach the bar this time. “In the past, we haven’t lost any product, we haven’t lost any assets, just a little time cleaning things up,” said Brummond.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.