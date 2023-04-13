Red Flag Warning issued for central and southern Wisconsin

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - From flooding to fire hazards, central Wisconsin’s weather is going through some extremes this week and it’s not expected to get better before it gets worse.

Wednesday the Wisconsin DNR, along with the National Weather Service, issued a red flag warning to raise the public’s awareness of potential fire dangers. Meanwhile, Governor Tony Evers issued a state of emergency due to elevated wildfire conditions.

A brush fire behind the Plover Pine Village Mobile Homes took multiple fire departments to put out on Wednesday.

Village of Plover Fire Chief Mark Deaver said, ”It was an accidental fire, but I do want to stress, it is a red flag warning today. Which means no burning. Fire is spreading very rapidly.”

Nearly two hours later, the fire was finally put out. ”We had several units here and a few engines actually flowing water on the brush fire. The brush fire pile was fairly large,” added Chief Deaver.

The DNR says 98% of fires in the state are caused by people, and most of those can be prevented.

“Spring is upon us and it certainly means it’s the fire season here in Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele. “Typically after the snow cover disappears, and prior to vegetation greening up is the peak of wildfire season in Wisconsin.”

The DNR’s red flag warning means warm temperatures with low humidity. Couple that with stronger-than-normal winds, like today, and we see the increased risk of fire danger.

From Marathon County and throughout the state, people should avoid burning anything, even if they’re just in their backyard.

Koele added, “When we hit red flag criteria, it puts us in an extreme fire danger. That’s the highest level — you can’t get any higher. Really at that point, any sort of spark can start a fire.”

The DNR said there are easy ways to prevent these fires. ”Obviously avoid burning. Having campfires, even simple things like dragging chains from your boat trailer, operating a chainsaw in the woods, or anything that can cause a spark right now, avoid using,” said Koele.

The DNR is pulling its resources from the northern part of the state that’s still covered in snow, to help the central and southern areas as the threat for more fires continues.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.