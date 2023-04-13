News and First Alert Weather App
‘A living nightmare’: Father dies after swallowed by snow in freak accident

A California father was buried in snow and killed in a freak accident. (Source: KMAX, KOVR, MELISSA CASSEM, CNN)
By Ashley Sharp
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR/CNN) - A father in California has died in what is being called a freak accident after he was buried in snow.

Placer County in the Sierra Nevada mountains has been hit hard with snow, and dangers linger for people’s homes in the area even though spring has arrived.

“Our dream house literally became a living nightmare,” Melissa Cassem, after her husband’s death, said.

According to Cassem, she left their home to check on her husband outside when he didn’t return. But she found a mountain of snow where he was supposed to be.

Snow from the home’s second story collapsed and ended up burying him underneath.

“He was trapped in there with the generator running with snow on top of him,” Sara Marcantonio, Cassem’s sister, said.

Cassem climbed the 16-foot snowbank to try and save her husband, but it swallowed her too.

“I couldn’t breathe from the moment I fell in there. You could smell the gas,” Cassem said.

She attempted to give CPR to her husband while climbing up for air.

One of Cassem’s children then helped call 911 using the cell phone’s SOS feature.

About 90 minutes later, first responders arrived, but it was too late.

Cassem said her husband died of carbon monoxide poisoning after being trapped right next to the generator under the heavy snowbank.

“I’m trying to figure out how you put pieces back together for the sake of my kids, and it’s a grief I’ve never known,” she said.

The Cassem family said they are choosing to focus not on the final moments but on their carefree father who put others first.

“He really loved them. And I think life is short and Jason knew that. He spent as much time as he could with his family,” Marcantonio said.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

