Jackson County wildfire grows to 2,800-acres, 48% contained

ARCADIA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fire crews and local agencies are still on the scene of a roughly 2,800-acre wildfire in Jackson County. According to a news release, it’s 48% contained.

Officials say the Arcadia fire began at the north end of Fort McCoy. Some voluntary evacuations occurred. No injuries have been reported. Three structures were damaged and one shed was lost. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

The fire is burning in oak and jack pine. Fire crews are making progress by using engines and dozers to build containment lines. Crews actively fought the fire overnight Wednesday and operations will continue Thursday morning.

Six heavy units, four engines, Fire Departments from Fort McCoy, Bangor, Oakdale, West Salem and Warrens, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, along with emergency management are also on scene.

The Southwest District Incident Management Team has been activated and, under a unified command partnership with Fort McCoy, has set up the command post at the Black River Falls DNR center.

State patrol is monitoring smoke on the interstate and will shut it down again if visibility or fire conditions warrant it. Thursday’s weather conditions continue to elevate fire danger, including a red flag warning in 38 counties with DNR suspending outdoor burning in the area. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity and very windy conditions.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.