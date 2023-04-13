How to manage cellphone screen time during summer break

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It might be hard to believe, but there is only sevens week left in the school year. For some older kids, parents might plan to have kids just stay home while they’re at work. And we know that’s likely spurred a conversation about getting the kids a cellphone.

But what is the best age to give kids their own phone?

Dan Allind from UScellular said it’s a personal choice for families to make however, age 13 seems to be the average age accepted by the public.

“For me, we have three kids, they’re 10, 12 and 13. They don’t have phones yet. But that’s different than most kids. Right? The majority of their friends do have phones,” Allind said.

He said there are in-between options such as giving an older child a smartwatch.

When it comes to allowing a child to have a phone, internet access can be a point of pause.

Allind said U.S. Cellular has launched the US Mode to block some of the phone’s distractions.

“You have the ability to go through and customize settings, both for kids also for adults, you can silence, you can set notifications, you can limit access to programs or apps that you don’t want them to have access to. So there’s a whole slew of different options out there. And really, all you need to do is stop by US Cellular store. We can set that up for you in-store both if you’re a customer, and if you’re not a customer as well,” he explained.

For parents that only want their children to be able to use the phone to call or text, that setting can be put in place.

He said most parents don’t even have a discussion with their kids about limiting screen time. US Mode settings allow parents to set limits within the phone.

UScellular found that 47% of people say they’re addicted to their phones, with most checking their phones every 3 minutes.

People looking to take phone safety one step further with their kids will have the option to review and sign UScellular’s parent/child agreement.

“You have the ability to really sit down with your child and have a conversation about what’s appropriate, what’s not appropriate, and actually sign the document as well. It’s effective to have the conversation, but it is all about communication as well.”

