Hilight Zone Podcast: It’s all in the Chemistry

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s an expectation around Mosinee softball—win a conference title. Mosinee won 11 in a row from when they joined the Great Northern Conference in 2009-2019. They took back the crown in 2022.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with players Martina Miller and Alanna Bembenek along with head coach Kelly Remondini about the high Mosinee expectations and how their great chemistry this season might be their ticket to another conference title.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.