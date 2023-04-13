News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hilight Zone Podcast: It’s all in the Chemistry

Mosinee softball
Mosinee softball(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s an expectation around Mosinee softball—win a conference title. Mosinee won 11 in a row from when they joined the Great Northern Conference in 2009-2019. They took back the crown in 2022.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with players Martina Miller and Alanna Bembenek along with head coach Kelly Remondini about the high Mosinee expectations and how their great chemistry this season might be their ticket to another conference title.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin River on April 10, 2023
Evacuation order in effect for areas along Wisconsin River in Wausau, Police Chief said there is concern for city’s unhoused population
Several department respond to brush fire on April 12 near Plover
Crews get Plover brush fire under control in 2 hours
American Pickers coming to Wisconsin this summer
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Art Garfunkel cancels April 20 show at the Grand Theater

Latest News

Gabe Smith Northland Pines.
Northland Pines’ Gabe Smith signs NLI to Michigan Tech
UW-Whitewater vs UW-Stevens Point
UW-Whitewater vs UW-Stevens Point
High School Sports
High School Sports
UWSP Softball
Cibrario’s Walk-Off Lifts Pointers to Split with UW-Whitewater