Harvest of the Month program highlights local food with school lunches

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is bringing local farmers and kids together with its ‘Harvest of the Month’ program featuring local food items and incorporating them into the children’s menu to encourage kids to try new food in a fun way.

Thomas Jefferson Elementary is only one of 17 Wausau Schools participating in the Harvest of the Month program. While getting kids to try new food can sometimes be a struggle, Wausau’s Director of School Nutrition Services Karen Fochs said it’s programs like these that help.

“We’re hoping that with this Harvest of the Month program that kids will continue to look forward to trying new foods trying local foods. And that it sets a lifetime habit for them,” said Fochs.

The Wausau School District and local farmers are able to offer these items to students thanks to a state grant. “It creates a nice relationship between the school food service staff and the local farmers in the area,” added Fochs.

Thursday, the kids got to try some delicious, locally-made maple syrup on their waffles and tomorrow they’ll get to try some microgreens on their salad.

“It makes my heart burst with happiness. It’s a wonderful feeling that they are getting such great nutrition. And the world that we put into it, the work that the farmer puts into growing the product, is something that’s enjoyed by these kids,” said Fochs.

When asked about their favorite vegetables, the kids had slightly similar answers. “Uhmmm, I like carrots — carrots, green beans, and peas, but usually carrots,” said one third grader.

