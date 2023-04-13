Harvest of the Month program encourages students to try new foods

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is bringing local farmers and kids together. The Harvest of the Month program features local food items and incorporates them into their menu to encourage kids to try food in a fun new way.

Thomas Jefferson Elementary is only one of seventeen Wausau schools participating in the Harvest of the Month program. While getting kids to try new food can sometimes be a struggle, it’s programs like these that help.

“We’re hoping that with this harvest of the month program that kids will continue to look forward to trying new foods trying local foods. And that it sets a lifetime habit for them,” said Karen Fochs, Director of School Nutrition Services.

The Wausau school district and local farmers are able to offer these items to students thanks to a state grant. Fochs says that the program creates a “nice relationship between the school food service staff and the local farmers in the area.”

Thursday the kids are getting to try some delicious local maple syrup on their waffles. Friday they’ll get to try microgreens on their salads.

“It makes my heart burst with happiness. It’s a wonderful feeling that they are getting such great nutrition. And the world that we put into it, the work that the farmer puts into growing the product, is something that’s enjoyed by these kids,” said Fochs.

When third graders were asked about their favorite vegetables, their answers seemed to be similar to each other. Three kids said that carrots were their favorite vegetables, and if they’re a part of the summer school program they’re in luck.

“We will continue to provide some very cool products that Cattail is coming out with for our grab-and-go meals. Such as carrot sticks,” said Fochs.

The Harvest of the Month program has been running for about eight years. They hope the program will continue to grow for years to come.

