Former camp counselor reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case

Remington Nystrom
Remington Nystrom(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 33-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man convicted of sexually assaulting a child while he worked as a camp counselor is scheduled to be sentenced later this summer.

Remington Nystrom pleaded no contest Thursday to second-degree sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred in 2009. Nystrom was convicted of inappropriately touching a sleeping child while he worked as a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara.

This case stems from a report made to the Attorney General’s Clergy and Faith Leader initiative. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the victim had not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

“This conviction was possible because of the bravery of the survivor who reported this crime and the commitment of professionals in the criminal justice system to holding the defendant accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “We encourage anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to make a report to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

Nystrom faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 18.

