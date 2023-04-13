News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Food prices drop for the first time since 2020

Generic photo of grocery shopping
Food prices are down for the first time since 2020.(Pexels/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of putting food on the table is down.

Grocery prices fell in March, which is the first decline since September 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data shows indexes for meats, fish, eggs and poultry fell 1.4% from February to March.

Fruit and vegetable prices also dipped slightly in that timeframe.

Bakery items, cereals and non-alcoholic drinks were among the products that became more expensive.

Although this month-to-month decline is a relief for consumers, grocery prices are still more expensive on an annual comparison.

In the year through March, grocery prices jumped 8.4%, outpacing overall inflation of 5%. Menu prices went up 8.8% in that time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin River on April 10, 2023
Evacuation order in effect for areas along Wisconsin River in Wausau, Police Chief said there is concern for city’s unhoused population
Several department respond to brush fire on April 12 near Plover
Crews get Plover brush fire under control in 2 hours
vehicle fire in I-39
I-39 southbound lanes back open after vehicle fire near highway DB
Red Flag warning in effect for most of Wisconsin on April 12
Red Flag fire danger warning issued for much of Wisconsin, Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’
FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for...
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
Extreme fire danger across Central Wisconsin on Thursday from midday into the early evening...
First Alert Weather Day: Extreme fire danger, record highs on Thursday
First Alert Weather Day for extreme fire danger in Central Wisconsin. Record highs likely...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey...
Biden admin’s ‘focus’ turns to celebrating new investments