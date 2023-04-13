News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day: Extreme fire danger, record highs on Thursday

Red Flag Warnings for Central Wisconsin. Critical fire weather threat. Do not burn. Big changes on the way for this weekend.
First Alert Weather Day for extreme fire danger in Central Wisconsin. Record highs likely Thursday afternoon. Big changes on the way for this weekend.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day continues for Thursday from midday into the early evening hours for very high to extreme fire danger in Central Wisconsin. Record highs are likely across the entire area on Thursday afternoon. Weather whiplash is on tap for this weekend with a dramatic drop in temperatures, along with rain mixing with and changing to snow.

Red Flag Warning for Central & Southern Wisconsin into early this evening.
Red Flag Warning for Central & Southern Wisconsin into early this evening.(WSAW)

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Central Wisconsin from Clark, Wood, Portage & Waupaca Counties on south. Extreme fire danger in central & southern Wisconsin from late Thursday morning to early in the evening. Very high fire danger for Marathon & Shawano Counties. With unseasonably warm, record highs expected on Thursday, combined with low humidity, and brisk winds, conditions are ideal for wildfires to develop and quickly get out of control.

Very dry weather and air Thursday as humidity and dew points are low
Very dry weather and air Thursday as humidity and dew points are low(WSAW)

River flooding also continues in much of the area as snow melts in the north and causes river to run faster and at higher levels. The Wisconsin River is forecast to crest on Thursday afternoon.

River Flood Warnings in effect.
River Flood Warnings in effect.(WSAW)
Wisconsin River will crest Thursday afternoon at Rothschild.
Wisconsin River will crest Thursday afternoon at Rothschild.(WSAW)

A good deal of sunshine, very warm, and breezy on Thursday. Record highs are likely in much of the area. Highs in the upper 70s in the north to the low to mid 80s in Central Wisconsin.

Bright sun, record warm, and breezy on Thursday.
Bright sun, record warm, and breezy on Thursday.(WSAW)
Record highs are likely on Thursday afternoon.
Record highs are likely on Thursday afternoon.(WSAW)

The warm weather will continue for Friday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Weather whiplash is on the way for this weekend as a cold front rolls into North Central Wisconsin. Increasing clouds on Saturday with showers and a risk of storms during the afternoon into Saturday night. No severe storms are expected. Periods of rain and turning colder for Sunday. Highs in the low 40s. The rain will mix with and change to snow from the Northwoods into Central Wisconsin Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. The flakes will wind down on Monday morning. Some accumulation is possible with this snow, which will at the very least cause slippery conditions for the morning commute on Monday.

Big changes this weekend with a cool down and rain going to snow.
Big changes this weekend with a cool down and rain going to snow.(WSAW)

