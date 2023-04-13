DNR and multiple other crews battling 100-acre wildfire in Juneau County

NECEDAH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of a roughly 100-acre wildfire in Juneau County, where evacuations are underway as several structures are in the fire’s path.

Officials say the fire began in the Township of Necedah, and evacuations are occurring near 19th St West, 12th Ave, and 11th Ave. An evacuation center is located at the Veteran’s Hall in Necedah. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

The fire is burning in oak, jack pine, and grass. Fire crews are making progress by using engines and dozers to build containment lines. Blackhawk helicopters are making several drops to minimize fire intensity and reinforce these areas.

Eight heavy units, seven engines, one DNR air attack, two Wisconsin National Guard Blackhawks, one County heavy dozer, two USFS engines, one USFW engine & marsh master, and one correctional camp crew are assisting.

Fire Departments from Necedah, Cutler, Armenia, and Tomah are assisting as well as US Fish & Wildlife and US Forest Service. Emergency management officials from Juneau County, along with local law enforcement agencies and fire departments, are also on scene.

The Southwest District Incident Management Team has been activated and the command post has been set up at the Necedah Townhall.

Today’s weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger with DNR suspending outdoor burning in the area. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity, and very windy conditions.

Warm temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds are also expected on Thursday. The DNR will continue to prohibit burning with all DNR-issued burning permits and is asking the public to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. Please use extreme caution until the fire weather improves.

For the most current fire situation and evacuation information, follow the DNR on Facebook and Twitter, or check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.

