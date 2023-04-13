News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Arnold Schwarzenegger fills permitted service trench, not a pothole, city says

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area. (Source: CNN, TRISTARPICTURES, @SCHWARZENEGGER, WARNER BROS., ORION PICTURES, @SIRRODSTEWART, GETTY)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALIFORNIA (CNN) – Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said he filled in a pothole to help his neighbors in Los Angeles, but the city said he terminated a service trench the gas company was using.

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area.

Some drivers even stopped to say thanks.

Known as the Terminator, the actor is the one causing damage to the roadways in the movies, but faced with this hole he tweeted, “I always say, let’s not complain. Let’s do something about it.”

The Department of Public Works told CNN Schwarzenegger didn’t fill a pothole. Instead, “it was a service trench permitted for a project by Social Gas.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin River on April 10, 2023
Evacuation order in effect for areas along Wisconsin River in Wausau, Police Chief said there is concern for city’s unhoused population
Several department respond to brush fire on April 12 near Plover
Crews get Plover brush fire under control in 2 hours
Red Flag warning in effect for most of Wisconsin on April 12
Red Flag fire danger warning issued for much of Wisconsin, Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency
vehicle fire in I-39
I-39 southbound lanes back open after vehicle fire near highway DB
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

Latest News

Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd
The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally...
Fyre Festival organizer says a reboot is on the way
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder
Extreme fire danger across Central Wisconsin on Thursday from midday into the early evening...
First Alert Weather Day: Extreme fire danger, record highs on Thursday