Wausau man convicted in infant son’s death arrives at prison to begin serving life sentence

WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 41-year-old Wausau man convicted of causing his infant son’s death has arrived at the Dodge Correctional Institution to begin serving his life sentence.

Earlier this year, a jury found Ronnie Lofton guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping. He was sentenced March 31. He is not eligible for parole.

An investigation began on Jan. 9, 2021 after the 3-month-old boy was brought to the hospital by his mother.

“The child was immediately transported to Marshfield Children’s Hospital given his grave condition. The child was found to have suspicious bruising and an anoxic brain injury and was not expected to survive,” Hannah Boeck, Marathon County Assistant District Attorney explained during a probable cause hearing in January 2021.

The baby died on Jan. 14, 2021.

During the probable cause hearing, Boeck said a skeletal survey showed 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing, along with bruising on the infant’s body.

" Dr. Iniguez said the injuries sustained by “RDL” would have been incapacitating,” Boeck said.

Boeck said Lofton was caring for the child while the mother ran errands. The woman told authorities the baby was fine and had eaten a bottle before she left. She came home to find the baby in his pack-and-play with one eye open, limp and groaning.

Prosecutors said the baby’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma.

