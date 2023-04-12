Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office: Fire leads to tank explosion

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said an initial fire led to the explosion of a 1,000-gallon LP tank in the Waupaca area. That explosion led to two other buildings catching fire, a house and a barn. There is considerable damage to the buildings.

Waupaca Area Fire District Chief Jerry Deuman, officials were dispatched to the scene at 1:35 p.m. for a small structure fire. Chief Deuman said the fire was creeping into the fields due to the red flag alert and high winds Wednesday.

The cylinder of the propane tank exploded and traveled around 400 yards from where it originally was.

Chief Deuman said no injuries were reported. Two firefighters, one from Waupaca and one from Scandinavia were treated for minor heat exhaustion.

Two people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Chief Deuman said it looks to have started in the home’s summer kitchen, but it remains under investigation.

