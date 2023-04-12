News and First Alert Weather App
Timekeeper Distillery hosts special guest bartenders

Timekeeper Distillery
Timekeeper Distillery(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Timekeeper Distillery is bringing in some new faces behind the bar every Tuesday. They will be having guest bartenders from local businesses and nonprofits help serve drinks to raise money for charity.

The idea began back in February when the distillery wanted to bring in more traffic and give back to the community. All of the tips given are collected and presented to the chosen charity that day. The bartenders are taught to serve up an old-fashioned while live music plays and they’re letting the good times pour for a good cause.

Owner of Timekeeper Distillery Dan Weber said, ”People in the community, with not a lot to do on those slower nights, would take advantage to come in, to contribute to local groups, and have something fun themselves to do.”

Among those who have taken part previously are Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Women’s Community, and the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

