Target announces dates for next car seat trade-in event

By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Target has announced when people can trade in their old, expired, or damaged car seats for discounts on new baby items.

Bring an old, expired, or damaged car seat to Target from April 16-29 to receive a 20% coupon for a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear.

The coupon is only valid through May 13.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as plastic buckets, steel beams and carpet padding.

The retail giant said it has recycled 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began in 2016.

