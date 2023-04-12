Senator Baldwin visits Wausau Fire Department on statewide tour

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis) got a first-hand look Tuesday at how the Wausau Fire Department is using its $3 million federal grant money.

Sen. Baldwin toured Station-1 and spoke about how the grant money will make a great impact on the department and surrounding area. “It means that rather than having two firefighters attend an emergency event in one of these vehicles, they’ll have three, maybe four, to be able to team up and save lives,” said Sen. Baldwin.

Last year, the Wausau Fire Department received its federal grant to address staffing issues. The money would allow the department to fund nine new firefighter positions over three years.

The city has also contributed enough funding for three additional firefighters, meaning as many as 12 new firefighters could be hired by next year which is a big deal considering many other area departments are struggling with staffing issues.

