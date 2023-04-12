News and First Alert Weather App
Rising waters, flooding in Wausau has officials concerned

Leaders are especially concerned for the unhoused population who sleep near the River under the Scott St. Bridge
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The rising water of the Wisconsin River and other area waterways has also risen the concerns of city officials and those worried about Wausau’s unhoused population along some of the more dangerous areas.

Wausau Public Works and the Wausau Police Department are attacking the flooding concerns, which have been caused by the fast-melting snow, and evacuating some people from areas near the river.

It’s not uncommon to have fast-rising waters as winter turns to spring, but it’s happening at a quicker rate this year and earlier than officials are used to. The Isle of Ferns Park and under the Scott Street Bridge is a focal point for city officials.

“We have unhoused people who are staying under the Scott Street Bridge, so we are making notifications to those individuals today for places for them to be for the evening hours and we are making arrangements for their property,” said Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven.

Wisconsin Public Service is closely monitoring the conditions along the Wisconsin River as well. WPS spokesman Matt Cullen said they’re implementing a safety plan.

“At this point, we are preparing to install a flood barrier under the Scott Street Bridge to minimize the impact of any flood water in that area. Safety is the top priority right now,” said Cullen. “When we do have high river flow events such as the one we are seeing right now, we typically install that flood barrier gate just to help minimize the impact.”

“Our priority, our biggest concern, is the safety issues because of the water levels and so were trying to head off any issues,” added Chief Bliven.

