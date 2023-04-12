RIGHT NOW: Crews responding to large brush fire in Plover

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are responding to a fire on the 2600 block of Forest Drive in Plover for a box alarm brush fire.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to dispatch reports, strong winds are playing a factor the response.

Crews from Rudolph, Stevens Point, Hull, UWSP, Bancroft, Grand Rapids, Amherst and Stockton have been requested to respond to the scene to assist Plover and the Wisconsin DNR.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency due to the state’s fire risk.

This is a developing story.

