Red Flag fire danger warning issued for much of Wisconsin

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Wisconsin

Around 8:30 a.m. crews from the DNR and Ringle Fire were requested to respond to a brush fire that had rekindled overnight. The property is located on County Road N in the town of Easton. The fire was reported to be quite small.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds, warm temperatures and very low humidity.

