News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Red Flag fire danger warning issued for much of Wisconsin

Fire danger map
Fire danger map(Wisconsin DNR)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Wisconsin

Around 8:30 a.m. crews from the DNR and Ringle Fire were requested to respond to a brush fire that had rekindled overnight. The property is located on County Road N in the town of Easton. The fire was reported to be quite small.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds, warm temperatures and very low humidity.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin River on April 10, 2023
Evacuation order in effect for areas along Wisconsin River in Wausau, Police Chief said there is concern for city’s unhoused population
American Pickers coming to Wisconsin this summer
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Art Garfunkel cancels April 20 show at the Grand Theater
Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Officer Hunter Scheel (L)
Merrill High School graduate killed in Barron County shooting, DOJ releases additional incident details

Latest News

Pet photo booth held Tuesday in Marshfield
Pet photo booth raises money for Marshfield Area Pet Shelter and Paws for Brittany event
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin launches run for 3rd term
- Pet Photo Booth for Charity
- Pet Photo Booth for Charity
House fire Mosinee
No injuries after morning house fire in Mosinee