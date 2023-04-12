News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pregnancy rate dropped over past decade, CDC says

FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans...
FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans are getting pregnant.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fewer Americans are getting pregnant, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The U.S. pregnancy rate fell over the past decade from 97.3 per1,000 females aged 15-44 in 2010 to 85.6 per 1,000 in 2019.

In 2019, 5.5 million women were pregnant, down from just over 6 million in 2010.

During that timeframe, unintended pregnancies fell 15%, and abortions became less common.

In 2019, 13% of pregnancies resulted in an abortion, compared with 16% in 2010.

But pregnancy loss became more common.

About 20% of pregnancies in 2019 resulted in miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or fetal death.

Mifepristone is an abortion drug that has been widely used in the U.S. since securing FDA approval in 2000. (CNN, POOL, DANCO LABS, SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin River on April 10, 2023
Evacuation order in effect for areas along Wisconsin River in Wausau, Police Chief said there is concern for city’s unhoused population
American Pickers coming to Wisconsin this summer
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Art Garfunkel cancels April 20 show at the Grand Theater
vehicle fire in I-39
I-39 southbound lanes back open after vehicle fire near highway DB

Latest News

Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
Expelled Justin Pearson could be returned to Tennessee House
Several department respond to brush fire on April 12 near Plover
RIGHT NOW: Crews responding to large brush fire in Plover
FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21,...
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation
Juul has been ordered to pay $642 million to six states and the District of Columbia.
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states