News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pet photo booth raises money for Marshfield Area Pet Shelter and Paws for Brittany event

Pet Photo Booth for Charity
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marshfield, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield community came together Tuesday to raise money for the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter and Paws for Brittany event.

The Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union held a pet photo booth to raise funds. Pets were able to get their photos taken with their owner in front of a decorated wall and were rewarded with a sweet treat in honor of National Pet Day.

Donations are still being accepted and magnets are also being sold at the credit union. All proceeds from the sales and donations will go to Marshfield Area Pet Shelter and the Paws for Brittany event.

“Brittany was a huge animal lover, and for the Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union to do this, is such an honor, for them to remember Brittany and our family to keep Brittney in their thoughts and in the community, were so thankful,” said Brittany’s mom Jean Zimmermann.

The Paws for Brittany fun run and dog walk will be on Saturday, May 13 from 8-10:30 am at The Wild Wood Park and Zoo. The Wildwood Park and Zoo is located at 1800 S Roddis Ave. in Marshfield.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin River on April 10, 2023
Evacuation order in effect for areas along Wisconsin River in Wausau, Police Chief said there is concern for city’s unhoused population
American Pickers coming to Wisconsin this summer
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Art Garfunkel cancels April 20 show at the Grand Theater
Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Officer Hunter Scheel (L)
Merrill High School graduate killed in Barron County shooting, DOJ releases additional incident details

Latest News

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin launches run for 3rd term
- Pet Photo Booth for Charity
- Pet Photo Booth for Charity
House fire Mosinee
No injuries after morning house fire in Mosinee
- Cremation Services at Restlawn
- Cremation Services at Restlawn