Oneida County youth creative arts and communication expo going on this weekend

By Sean White
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Youth in grades K-12 are expected to participate in the Oneida County Youth Creative Arts & Communication Expo this Saturday.

The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. on April 15 at the Oneida County Health & Aging & Disability Resource Center building in Rhinelander, located near Trig’s.

Participants will display or present one or more projects in the categories of art, photography, cake decorating, woodworking, music performance, drama, or demonstrations, and will receive feedback from knowledgeable community members in one-on-one or small-group settings. This year’s event will also offer hands-on learning stations, where participants will have a chance to learn techniques in photography, art, cake decorating, card making, writing poetry, and more.

“This event encourages youth to have fun, share their knowledge and skills with others, reflect on what they have learned, and relate their experiences to their own lives,” said Anne Williams, Oneida County 4-H educator. “This is a great opportunity for youth to meet others who may have similar interests and make new connections with people in their community.”

For more information, click here or call 715-365-2750.

