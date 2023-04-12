News and First Alert Weather App
Northland Pines’ Gabe Smith signs NLI to Michigan Tech

The Eagles’ senior average 14.5 points per game this season
Gabe Smith Northland Pines.
Gabe Smith Northland Pines.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Eagle River, Wis. (WSAW) - Northland Pines’ Gabe Smith signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play basketball at Michigan Tech.

Smith averaged 14.5 points per game for the Eagles this season. But he says the Husky’s are really excited for what Smith can be.

“It’s mostly the coaching staff. They’re really confident in my potential, so I’m really excited to work with them and develop into the best basketball player I can be,” Smith said.

The decision comes after a long career at Northland Pines. During his freshman year, Smith was hurt which worried him through the recruiting process. As he continued to develop throughout the years, he grew significantly which forced him to change his style of play.

“It’s exciting. It’s been a journey,” Smith said.

He says he loves the outdoors and is excited to enjoy that while in Houghton, Michigan.

