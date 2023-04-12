News and First Alert Weather App
No injuries after morning house fire in Mosinee

(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - There are no reported injuries after a house fire early Wednesday morning in Mosinee. SAFER District Deputy Fire Chief Eric Lang said they were called to 150700 Whisper Rd in Mosinee at 4:22 a.m. for a family claiming that they smelled smoke in their home.

Upon arrival, flames were visible from the top floor of a home. He said the fire was put out quickly and that the fire was contained in the room it started in. There is smoke damage and water damage to the home.

The power remained on, and the house was returned to the owners after the smoke was put out. The Deputy chief says the fire is still under investigation.

