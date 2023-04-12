I-39 southbound lanes closed due to vehicle fire near highway DB

Dewey, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews responded to a large vehicle fire Tuesday night on I-39 near the DB exit in Portage County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, at approximately 11 p.m. all southbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to contain the scene.

Video from the scene shows what appears to be a camper on fire. It’s unclear if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing situation, NewsChannel 7 is working to gather more information about the situation.

