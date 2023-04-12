News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. Everest, Mosinee softball pick up wins in Tuesday spring action

D.C. Everest softball
D.C. Everest softball(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest and Mosinee softball picked up wins in Tuesday action, while SPASH girls soccer frew with Chippewa Falls in their first home match.

The Evergreens brought out the power in their game over Wausau West. Brooke Brown blasted a three-run home run as part of a 4-0 first inning for D.C. Everest. They would win 11-6.

Mosinee was looking to open their season 2-0 and they did so...and then some. After taking a 21-0 lead over Northland Pines, Amber Gonzalez dropped a single to center field to add on another run. An error from Pines plated another run. Mosinee would win the game in a mercy rule, 24-0 win.

On the pitch, SPASH was looking to avenge a 5-0 loss to Chippewa Falls last season. A scoreless contest in the first half ended in a 1-1 draw

