Golfers ready to tee off on a new season at area courses

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - From sticking that first tee in the grass, to the sweet ‘ting’ of a driver hitting a golf ball and seeing it land in the fairway, the things golfers have been missing for so long have finally returned.

“Oh, yes. I’ve been waiting, waiting and practicing. Been hitting the ball at home,” said a member of Rib Mountain Golf Course Faidawg Lor. “Oh, my wife’s not happy,” he added with a chuckle.

As the sun came up on Tuesday, Rib Mountain Golf Course opened its doors for the first time this season. It wasn’t just retirees on the course either, high schoolers on extended lunch breaks were using their extra time to get out on the range.

“I just felt like I needed to get more practice in for the golf season. You know, the season is coming up and we have a lot of meets coming up too. Especially in the next three weeks so,” said Sam Wilfley from Wausau West High School.

The golfers on the course couldn’t help but stare at the snow falling on Granite Peak Ski Resort and compare it to the weather we have in the city right now.

“It’s a little off that’s for sure. Went skiing last weekend, it was the last day, so now starts the golf season,” said Northcentral Technical College Student Dane Kubisiak.

One of the biggest attractions doesn’t seem to be the golf course, but the range that most people are on par with. “Yesterday it got real busy on the range in the afternoon. We probably sold out,” said Rib Mountain Golf Course Manager Mike Oliva.

For now, only seven of the nine holes on the course are playable due to some lingering snow, but even if the course is not yet fully ready, it’s unlikely to stop any golfer from wanting to dust the head covers off and get out there.

The Rib Mountain Golf Course is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. every day.

