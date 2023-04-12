Funeral to be held Saturday at Cameron High School for fallen officers

CAMERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A joint funeral is planned for Saturday for two officers killed in a shootout during a weekend traffic stop in northwestern Wisconsin.

State Justice Department officials said 32-year-old Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and 23-year-old Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department were killed during a firefight with 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry on Saturday afternoon in Cameron. Perry later died at a hospital. The officers were looking to stop Perry because he was wanted on a warrant and to check on his welfare, Justice Department officials said.

Briedenbach had been with her department since 2019 and handled the agency’s therapy dog, Officer Grizz. She is also a 2009 graduate of Merrill High School. Scheel joined the Cameron department just last year. He also served six years as a member of the Army National Guard.

Village of Cameron Police Department announced visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 15 at Cameron High School. It’s located at 750 South First St., Cameron, Wisconsin 54822. Services are at 1 p.m., with police honors to be conducted following the ceremony outside of the school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.