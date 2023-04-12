News and First Alert Weather App
Funeral to be held Saturday at Cameron High School for fallen officers

Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Hunter Scheel (L)
Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Hunter Scheel (L)(Respective police departments)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAMERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A joint funeral is planned for Saturday for two officers killed in a shootout during a weekend traffic stop in northwestern Wisconsin.

State Justice Department officials said 32-year-old Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and 23-year-old Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department were killed during a firefight with 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry on Saturday afternoon in Cameron. Perry later died at a hospital. The officers were looking to stop Perry because he was wanted on a warrant and to check on his welfare, Justice Department officials said.

Briedenbach had been with her department since 2019 and handled the agency’s therapy dog, Officer Grizz. She is also a 2009 graduate of Merrill High School. Scheel joined the Cameron department just last year. He also served six years as a member of the Army National Guard.

Village of Cameron Police Department announced visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 15 at Cameron High School. It’s located at 750 South First St., Cameron, Wisconsin 54822. Services are at 1 p.m., with police honors to be conducted following the ceremony outside of the school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

