First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions, record highs Wednesday
Record highs, low humidity, & gusty winds creates high fire weather risk Wednesday. Fire Weather Warnings (Red Flag Warnings) issued for Central Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer like temperatures on tap Wednesday and Thursday as highs warm into the 80s for much of North Central Wisconsin. Melting snow continues, allowing for rising river levels and fast flows. With this warm up, comes low humidity (dry air mass), and gusty winds, setting the region up for critical fire weather conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued Fire Weather Warnings (Red Flag Warnings) across Central Wisconsin from 11 AM - 8 PM Wednesday. Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these conditions. Avoid any outdoor burning and tools that can spark and ignite fires.
Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunny skies for the entire region. The sunshine will help warm temperatures up for the afternoon, pushing highs into the 80s. Record highs likely to be reached for much of the region both days.
Expect southwest winds Wednesday to gust in at 25-30 mph. Still breezy Thursday, but not as windy, gusts up to 15-20 mph. Late mornings and afternoons will feature low dew points and humidity between 25-40%.
While low humidity and the breezy winds will make summer-like temperatures more tolerable, this sets the region up for a fire risk. The threat for fire weather to occur is very high for those under Fire Weather Warnings (Red Flag Warnings) over South and Central Wisconsin. Elevated fire risk for those over Northern Wisconsin. The risk for fire weather will continue Thursday, with another round for warnings that could be issued.
Clouds will be on the increase for Friday as the next weather maker moves toward the western Great Lakes. Still mild with highs in the low 70s. Showers, along with a chance of a storm Friday night and into the day on Saturday. Expecting a cool down for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 40s and 50s. It is possible for low temperatures to drop into the 30s Saturday night through Sunday morning. If precipitation lingers during this timeframe, snow mixed with rain could occur.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.