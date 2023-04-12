News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu

Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The side salad at Chick-fil-A will remain on the menu.

Last month, the fast-food restaurant announced it was removing the item in an effort to simplify and refresh its menu.

The side salad was supposed to be tossed in early April, but many customers complained.

Just a few days later, Chick-fil-A announced the salad would stay on the menu after all.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin River on April 10, 2023
Evacuation order in effect for areas along Wisconsin River in Wausau, Police Chief said there is concern for city’s unhoused population
American Pickers coming to Wisconsin this summer
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Art Garfunkel cancels April 20 show at the Grand Theater
Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Officer Hunter Scheel (L)
Merrill High School graduate killed in Barron County shooting, DOJ releases additional incident details

Latest News

President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden marks Good Friday Agreement
The popular condiment Sriracha hot sauce is in short supply and restaurants are trying to make...
Sriracha is in short supply again
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier’s beheading
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA...
Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation