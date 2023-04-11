News and First Alert Weather App
UW-Madison unveils $73 million dairy research, production facilities

The dairy plant that gave the popular Babcock ice cream its name just got an upgrade
Nearly $73 million later, UW-Madison has new and improved facilities to elevate its status as a global dairy destination.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly $73 million later, UW-Madison has new and improved facilities to elevate its status as a global dairy destination.

Babcock Hall invited members of the media for an exclusive tour on campus. The school’s dairy plant is newly renovated and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) housed within the hall now has a three-story addition.

This marks the first major remodel for the plant since it was built in 1951. It produces milk, cheese and, famously, its namesake ice cream sold around campus and at local retailers.

As Casey Whyte, plant manager, showed the new facilities, he pointed out a -25 degree freezer to hold thousands of gallons of ice cream. University officials shared the renovation also added a new high-flow ice cream maker, an improved raw milk receiving bay, quality control lab space and new pipes to move milk around the plant.

“Our old facility was outdated, and while we could train students in dairy processing, it wasn’t what they were going to see when they went into the real world,” Whyte said.

Donations, mainly from the state’s cheese industry, contributed more than $18 million to the project.

A new space for the CDR includes state-of-the-art equipment, as director John Lucey pointed out, including those sourced internationally. New technologies also led to the decades-old dairy center’s first cheese ripening caves.

“There’s no facility like this in the U.S. and probably... the world,” Lucey said.

He says the same about the enhanced Babcock Hall as a whole. “Now we have the best. We have the best facility, and we want to make sure we have the best staff and students going forward. That’s the task that falls to us going forward.”

Babcock Hall is inviting the public to an open house on Friday, April 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. The open house features an interactive self-guided tour, university officials said.

