ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce first steps to combine organizations

NEENAH and MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - Froedtert Health and ThedaCare announced Tuesday they have signed a letter of intent to come together as one organization.

According to a joint news release sent by the organizations, Froedtert Health and ThedaCare say they know each other well through their existing partnership, which includes the Medical College of Wisconsin, to expand access to medicine and a joint venture to create two new health campuses.

The news release says the combined organization will further their current work together to close care gaps, recruit and retain talent, develop innovations to meet patient needs and advance their respective legacies of clinical excellence and community focus.

The organizations will also combine leadership. The combined organization will be governed by a parent board composed of representatives of both organizations. The initial Board will have 18 members, including the president and CEO of Froedtert Health, and the president and CEO of ThedaCare. The initial board chair will be Jud Snyder, Froedtert Health’s current vice chair and chair-elect. The initial vice chair will be Jim Kotek, ThedaCare’s current board chair.

Following the launch of the combined health system, Froedtert Health President and CEO Cathy Jacobson will initially assume the role of CEO, and ThedaCare President and CEO Imran A. Andrabi, MD, FAAFM will serve as president. After a six-month transition period following the launch of the combined health system, Cathy will retire from the organization. Upon Cathy’s retirement, Dr. Andrabi will assume the role of president and CEO of the combined organization.

The full executive leadership team, as well as regional leadership structures, will be identified prior to the execution of the definitive agreement. The news release says the combined organizations will work on refining the agreement over the next several months.

The news release says pending completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements with customary pre-closing conditions, further Board approvals and regulatory approval of the transaction, the goal is to launch the combined health system by the end of this calendar year. To learn more, visit WIcareWIroots.com, an informational site dedicated to this process.

Froedtert Health and ThedaCare announced Tuesday they have signed a letter of intent to come together as one organization.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.