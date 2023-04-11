News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of...
Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theater on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Could actress Millie Bobby Brown be engaged? Her fans certainly think so.

The 19-year-old “Stranger Things” star posted a photo on social media embracing her partner Jake Bongiovi with a rather large ring on her engagement finger.

Brown captioned the image, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Around the same time, Bongiovi also shared an image on his social accounts where the couple is looking out to sea with the caption, “forever.”

Bongiovi, 20, is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

Brown’s team has not yet made a comment on a possible engagement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Man, 22, facing drugs and weapon charges following incident Weston
Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Officer Hunter Scheel (L)
Merrill High School graduate killed in Barron County shooting, DOJ releases additional incident details
Stoney Acres Farms
Stoney Acres Farm issues recall of frozen pizzas
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held Monday morning for 2 officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County

Latest News

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs
FILE - TCF Bank Stadium is shown during a media tour in Minneapolis, in this Tuesday, June 16,...
Report: U of Minnesota ‘committed genocide’ of Native people
Warming with record highs Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Weather: Rapid snow melt, elevated fire risk continues, record highs ahead
Police are looking for a gunman after one person was killed and three others injured in a...
One killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside DC funeral home
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville shooter targeted bank co-workers, police say