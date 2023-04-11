A rise in temperatures is causing a rise in water levels throughout the area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The calendar may say mid-April, but it’s feeling more like mid-May already, and the potential for record high temps on Wednesday means those snow levels we’ve seen the past few months are going to be melting fast.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Holley said that rapid snowmelt is going to contribute a lot of water to our river systems in a short amount of time.

“As the snow starts to melt, it gets in tributaries and other small streams then eventually gets into the Wisconsin River System. The river system eventually moves through the Wausau area and that’s why we are concerned about this rapid melt and high water levels across northcentral Wisconsin,” said Holley.

The rising water levels affect the levels of smaller rivers and streams that flow into it, including the Rib River where an area of isolated flooding can take place.

“Whatever happens there, it’s up to mother nature to deal with it. There’s no way for us as dam owners to control any flows from the river,” said Peter Hansen, executive officer of Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company.

As for the upcoming flooding outlook and how to regulate the risk, Hansen wants to assure the public that they’re prepared. “We draw down the reservoirs, create some storage space, and when the snow melts, water fills those reservoirs up.”

The Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company is equipped with 21 storage reservoirs. Hansen said since it has been warm lately, there’s no ice on the gates and everything can be operated as intended. “We’re fully ready for any event,” said Hansen.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.