Remembering the fallen Barron County officers

Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department died on Saturday in the line of duty.(n/a)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The fallen Barron County officers, 32-year-old Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Hunter Scheel, will be honored Wednesday night in a candlelight vigil.

Officers Breidenbach and Scheel were killed last weekend while responding to a traffic stop. Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said it’s had a big impact on officers across the country. He said anytime an officer is killed in the line of duty it hits those in law enforcement hard. He said many have lost friends in the field due to the job.

“Within law enforcement, we know and understand each other. We go through a lot of traumatic things together and we depend on each other with our lives. So when there is a horrible incident, a violent incident like what happened over in Barron County, it does impact us all,” said Bliven.

Merrill Area School District Superintendent Shannon Murray did know Emily Breidenbach personally. He was her principal when she transferred into the Merrill School District as a junior and then graduated there in 2009.

“She had a great personality, very outgoing, infectious smile, very warm personality,” said Murray.

Chief Bliven added that you never know when it could happen to your department.

“We may not know personally Hunter or Emily, but we know them. we know their families are significantly impacted and so it is very important that we pay our respect and that we honor them,” said Chief Bliven.

Murray said after high school he lost touch with Breidenbach, but as the community members post about her on social media to remember her, he said he sees the same heartwarming girl he knew.

“Every picture, every video I’ve seen, that’s the Emily we knew. Big smile, big personality, there’s a picture of her holding that dog and a video of her dancing with these little girls at some community block party in her uniform. That’s exactly what I would expect Emily to be as a police officer,” said Murray.

Chief Bliven said they plan to have their honor guard attend the officer’s funerals. We’ll keep you updated when they announce those arrangements.

